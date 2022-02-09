UPDATE: Gun fire exchange between escaped prisoner and police 

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, February 9th, 2022 at 6:20 PM
Shanell Thomas, the Dominican who escaped prison custody in Antigua and Barbuda evaded police during an exchange of fire in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Thomas who police in St Johns believed may be trying to migrate to his homeland illegally is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Officers with the Special Services Unit were on mobile patrol in New Winthorpes at around 1.30am Wednesday when they apparently spotted escaped inmate Shanell Thomas driving a vehicle.

The 34-year-old – who is serving time for a string of serious offences – sparked a manhunt when he fled the prison farm at Diamonds Estate at around noon on Tuesday.

Police say they tried to apprehend him when they saw him in the car but he emerged with what appeared to be a firearm and attempted to engage the officers.

The police opened fire in response but Thomas managed to escape into nearby bushes. No one was reportedly injured.

The vehicle Thomas was driving was seized and taken to Police Headquarters.

The search for him continues, and the police are making an appeal for him to immediately surrender himself into any police station.

Lawmen are also warning the public against engaging him if seen, as he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Members of the public are further reminded that it is a criminal offence to harbour an escaped prisoner or help an escapee elude authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any police station or call Crimestoppers at 800-Tips (8477).

