UPDATE: Police investigate death of Petite Savanne man

One man is in police custody assisting with the investigations into the circumstances surrounding the death of 63-yr-old Avandale Anselm of Petite Savanne.

According to a report from Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Inspector Simon Edwards at about 9:00am on Sunday 8th March 2020, police responded to a report in Petite Savanne where Anselm was discovered lying on the floor in his house with what appeared to be multiple injuries to his body.

He was transported to the Roseau Health Centre where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

The body was then transported to the Gentle Rest Funeral Home pending a Post Mortem Examination.