UPDATE: Suspected case of Corona Virus in Jamaica is untrue according to Jamaican Health Minister

Several Jamaican news outlets had reported a suspected case of Corona Virus in Jamaica.

Reports from Kingston indicated that there was a patient at the University of the West Indies hospital who arrived from China with the deadly novel coronavirus.

However Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton has stated via Jamaica Observer that the claims are completely untrue.

This statement came just moments ago at press conference of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Kingston.

The chief executive officer of the University Hospital of the West Indies Kevin Allen told the media that the health facility was treating the suspected case as one of dengue.

“A patient presented at the Emergency Department last night and we are querying dengue. We have sent the necessary body fluids to the lab for testing and we await same,” he said.

