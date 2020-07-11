UPDATE: Tropical wave continues to affect Dominica

A tropical wave is expected to continue to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and thunderstorm activity across the island chain, including Dominica, during the next 12 hours.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to be vigilant and to exercise extreme caution during tonight into early tomorrow morning. A relative improvement in conditions can be expected by tomorrow as the day progresses.

Dust haze will persist across the area over the next few days resulting in a reduction in visibility. People with respiratory illnesses are advised to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.