UPDATE: Trumps says no casualties reported in Iranian missile attack “…embraces peace with all who seek it”

Iran has carried out a ballistic missile attack on air bases housing US forces in Iraq, in retaliation for the US killing of General Qasem Soleimani.

According to the BBC, more than a dozen missiles launched from Iran struck two air bases in Irbil and Al Asad, west of Baghdad.

The initial response from Washington was muted. President Trump tweeted that all was well and said casualties and damage were being assessed.

Early reports by the Iranian State Television claimed that as many as 80 “US Terrorists” may have been killed.

Trump in a live broadcast Wednesday morning indicated that no American or Iraqi lives were lost due to precautions taken and an effective early warning system.

