US civil rights legend, congressman John Lewis, dead at 80

John Robert Lewis, the son of sharecroppers who survived a brutal beating by police during a landmark 1965 march in Selma, Alabama, to become a towering figure of the civil rights movement and a longtime US congressman, has died after a six-month battle with cancer. He was 80.
“It is with inconsolable grief and enduring sadness that we announce the passing of U.S. Rep. John Lewis,” his family said in a statement. “He was honored and respected as the conscience of the US Congress and an icon of American history, but we knew him as a loving father and brother. He was a stalwart champion in the on-going struggle to demand respect for the dignity and worth of every human being. He dedicated his entire life to non-violent activism and was an outspoken advocate in the struggle for equal justice in America. He will be deeply missed.”
According to CNN, Lewis died on the same day as civil rights leader the Rev. Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, who was 95. The dual deaths of the civil rights icons come as the nation is still grappling with racial upheaval in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests that have swept the nation.
You are so right. Why would anyone in Dominica even worry about Nelson Mandela and his struggles and sacrifice to show leadership to people of African descent. He was a South African.
“Iranian ship with Dominica flag.” What have you done to help follow the leadership of these great leaders like John Lewis who came before you to pioneer a trail teaching you how make a difference in your country. Do you expect someone else to do it for you in Dominica?
Why should we teach our children calculus? It is said that a gentlemen who died on March 31, 1727, and another who died on November 14, 1716 invented it simultaneously, yet we still teach students calculus today. And when they are capable of excelling in American schools, we pour accolades on them.
Hypocrite, darn hypocrite.
He fought the good fight for civil rights for all. RIP congressman Lewis
John Lewis was A great leader for justice in America
I just don’t understand why DNO is so interested in US news and pay so little interest in what is affecting us. Have you seen anything from them about the Iranian ship with Dominica flag? It’s ok to give US news but not enough news that affecting us
Is easier to “read” the stories on DNO u’ll see how many are local. Or you can buy a news paper and ask them to be interactive for u to comment.