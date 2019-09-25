US House Speaker announces impeachment inquiry into Trump over Ukraine scandal

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the US House of Representatives would begin a formal impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, setting the stage for an extraordinary constitutional clash over allegations that the president sought the help of a foreign country to harm a political rival, the Guardian is reporting.

“The actions taken to date by the president have seriously violated the constitution,” Pelosi said in a formal address in Washington on Tuesday evening. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Impeachment is a rare and dramatic escalation that will reshape Trump’s already norm-shattering presidency as he seeks re-election. It is also freighted with political risks in a nation deeply divided over this president.

Trump delivered a bellicose response on Twitter, accusing Democrats of “presidential harassment”.

