UWI Class of 2021 graduation ceremonies begin this weekend at Five Islands Campus 

Graduation season at The University of the West Indies (The UWI) begins this weekend. The University’s newest campus—Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda hosts its second graduation ceremony since opening, celebrating a cohort of 42 graduands.

Due to local COVID-19 protocols, the ceremony will be held virtually this year and broadcast live via UWItv. It takes place this Sunday, October 10, from 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Caribbean/AST) | 3:00 p.m. (Jamaica/EST).

This year marks yet another proud moment for the Campus as its presentation of graduates will include its first cohort of students receiving undergraduate degrees. Twenty-seven will graduate with Bachelor of Science degrees (Social Sciences), with six among them who earned First Class Honours. This year’s cohort of Postgraduates includes 15 persons, of which 13 will graduate with Distinction. The class of 2021 will be represented by Valedictorian, Nadine Jean-Pierre who earned First Class Honours in the Bachelor of Science in Management Studies with Accounting programme.

As is customary at all UWI graduations, the Five Islands Campus will confer honorary degrees on two eminent nationals for their outstanding contributions to regional and international development. Sir Anderson Montgomery Everton Roberts, a former Cricketer will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree and Dr George A. Mansoor, a Physician, Educator and Entrepreneur, will receive an honorary Doctor of Science (DSc) degree.

This Sunday’s graduation is the first of a total of 13 UWI graduation ceremonies across the University’s five campuses. Well-wishers across the world can tune in to watch The UWI Five Islands graduation ceremony online via www.uwitv.org, Facebook or YouTube or on UWItv’ s channels on Flow EVO.

From a university college of London in Jamaica with 33 medical students in 1948, The UWI is today an internationally respected, global university with near 50,000 students and five campuses: Mona in Jamaica, St. Augustine in Trinidad and Tobago, Cave Hill in Barbados, Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda and its Open Campus, and 10 global centres in partnership with universities in North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

About The UWI

The UWI offers over 800 certificate, diploma, undergraduate and postgraduate degree options in Culture, Creative and Performing Arts, Food and Agriculture, Engineering, Humanities and Education, Law, Medical Sciences, Science and Technology, Social Sciences, and Sport. As the Caribbean’s leading university, it possesses the largest pool of Caribbean intellect and expertise committed to confronting the critical issues of our region and wider world.

The UWI has been consistently ranked among the top universities globally by the most reputable ranking agency, Times Higher Education (THE). In the latest World University Rankings 2022, released in September 2021, The UWI moved up an impressive 94 places from last year. In the current global field of some 30,000 universities and elite research institutes, The UWI stands among the top 1.5%.

The UWI is the only Caribbean-based university to make the prestigious lists since its debut in the rankings in 2018. In addition to its leading position in the Caribbean, it is also in the top 20 for Latin America and the Caribbean and the top 100 global Golden Age universities (between 50 and 80 years old). The UWI is also featured among the leading universities on THE’s Impact Rankings for its response to the world’s biggest concerns, outlined in the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including Good Health and Wellbeing; Gender Equality and Climate Action.