UWP election court challenge moving ahead; supporters urged to assist

The United Workers Party (UWP) is well on its way to filing election petitions challenging the outcome of the December 6, 2019, general elections in Dominica.

UWP president, Issac Baptiste said they are progressing with preparations to have the petitions filed within the next 21 days provided for under the law.

The United Workers Party has maintained that there were voting irregularities during the elections which the Dominica Labour Paty (DLP) won by a margin of 15 seats (18-3) and have accused the DLP of stealing the elections.

In a recent radio interview, Baptiste called on UWP supporters to assist with the battle ahead.

He said his party will need financing to meet the cost of the challenge that they are going to take to the judiciary.

“You can make your contribution either through the UWP website, through your candidate at the various constituencies; in a party office you can also do that,” Baptiste said. “Soon we might have a radiothon to raise funds but, most importantly, we have our membership cards.”

He said persons can purchase a membership card or renew theirs for $EC5.

The UWP official said he is certain that if the 16,000 persons who voted for the UWP purchase their membership cards, this bring in some funds to compensate the attorneys who will be working on the matter.

Baptiste said further that the UWP believes that the institutions of the state – the President of Dominica and the Electoral Commission did not facilitate a free and fair election adding that it is an “established fact” that the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) under the leadership of Roosevelt Skerrit seemed to have perfected the art of “stealing elections”.

He contends that because of what they have witnessed in the 2019 general elections, their position on electoral reform must be reviewed.

Prime Minister Skerrit hs promised to initiate the process of electoral reform within the first 100 days of his new administration. He said recently that former CCJ president Sir Denis Byron has accepted his invitation to perform the role of a one-man commission in this process.

Skerrit has also urged the UWP to fully engage in the electoral reform process and implored them to put the “destructive rancour and revolt” behind them, pointing out that all the observers, “including your friends, have pronounced the elections of Dominica free and fair.”