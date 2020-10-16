UWP election petitions are “an abuse of the process” – Skerrit

“We always maintained that Dominica conducted a free and fair election.”
This is what Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit told DBS Radio following the announcement on Wednesday of the judgment in an election petition court matter.
High Court judge, Raulston Glasgow, struck out all ten election petitions filed by the United Workers Party (UWP) challenging the results of the 2019 general elections in Dominica.
Justice Glasgow also awarded a cost of $5000 to the respondents.
The decision was handed down via Zoom on Wednesday.
“We always maintained that Dominica conducted a free and fair election,” he said. “These elections were recognized as being free and fair by the Commonwealth Secretariat and the Organization of the American States (OAS), by the CARICOM and also a mission out of Latin America.”
He continued, “The people of Dominica exercised their franchise with no fear whatsoever.”
The prime minister contended that the petitions that were submitted to the court by the United Workers Party (UWP) are really an abuse of the process.
“It is shameless; it is disgusting, all in an attempt to give their narrow base, the impression that there is an opportunity for the courts to decide elections in a country,” he stated.
Skerrit pointed out that the DLP got 60 percent of the popular vote, “it controls 80 percent of the parliament and everyone in the country who wanted to vote, voted without being hindered.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
52 Comments
Two years ago I appeared before judge Bruney, before handing down his decision there was one thing I remember him saying, THERE’S NOT ONE ISSUE THAT CAN’T BE BROUGHT BEFORE A COURT OF LAW. He must have been wrong. You made a very good statement trying to explain the abuse of process.for now let’s not look at the Judge decision as a labor, freedom or united worker’s party issue. I meet you Mr PM during campaign and had a chance to speak and listen to your words, after all what you said and promise, like the old saying goes if the corn was on your toe what would you have done. ????? Such decision by the court, just shows how much we have deteriorated morally, looking at it from a general stand point. If UWP or freedom was in power I would still maintain that this was and will always be wrong., All matter brought to arbitration should be heard, and you being a leader of the country shouldn’t see it as an abuse, since you maintain election was free and fair. Remember your promise.
I respect the majority that the people of Dominica, both local and overseas who were flown in, gave to the Prime Minister. But I cannot believe that after 20 years in office and with consistent majorities you have not been able to use your majority to develop Dominica or implement anything transformational in Dominica! The Prime Minister and his Labour Government have just about struggled to maintain the basics like Health, Education, Roads and other necessary basic maintenance! With all the CBI money Dominica has nothing to show for this Prime Minister Skerrit lack of leadership! No industry has been developed in Dominica during this Labour Party Government! It is pathetic and sad! All our Caribbean neighbours have left us behind like kakarat stay there! But we shall vote you in again because Dominicans are the losers of the Caribbean!
They moved the country backwards…! Ross University! Anybody remember? That’s the doing of YOUR PM!
ayee you even know what “abuse of the process” means? didn’t know you were a comedian, one more for the resume i see. let me have a laugh for a while please
Skerrit, you were the first that abused the process. You are a French man and for that reason you should never have been PM of this country. In your own words, no law and no constitution…! For sure you kept your word only the once.
Skerrit would do very well not to fuel this fire with his stupid talk and silly political spin. More and more Dominicans are wising up to him. There will never be a Skerrit Dictatorship in Dominica. Trust!
Dominicans have allowed this man to destroy Dominica. We used to be a very hard working, ambitious and proud set of people. Now we are beggars, followers and entitled. Stop accepting money and things from politicians. Stop killing our country
“An abuse of process”, coming from someone who disregards our constitution. A bit rich, to put it mildly!
Let me congratulate UWP on a brilliant, powerful and strategic move. This move even took me too, but I eventually understood the defeat. I will give details of this move a little later.
Just keep your eyes opened!!
Skerrit, you are a Narcissist, you need to get help! I put it to you in your own words, you are shameless, you are disgusting. YOU are a disgrace to this honourable office!
Arrogant, conceited man, who is in love with himself.
“everyone in the country who wanted to vote, voted without being hindered”. Also the ones who came down on plane loads. The students who got tickets. Skerritt you taught english but day by day you are providing to me that fools with no moral compass are a threat to human existence. Are you implying that there should be hindrance to the voters before you take to court. The UWP should not have contested the elections after claiming no reform no elections. You are indicating that no courts will turn over election results in the Dominica. You know ans the rest of Dominica knows labour party paid bribes to dominicans overseas to vote. You guys abuse the system knowing no courts will overturn. The only option left is to remove you by force. You are a thief, you have harboured criminals and your friends are career drug dealers. Check maduro and chairman of VC. Your day will come and it will be ugly
…and imagine that, DA is the only country on earth where dead people raise on Election Day, vote for DLP and than disappear again. One of those true miracles that do happen in Skerrits corrupt island but definitely not the only one!
Let us decide whether there was an abuse of the process and make public the contents of the petitions. The judge awarded $5000 to the respondents…who are they?
Skerrit Rastar wouldn’t come there and say noffing yeah,,,
All them UWP people need to do to get you out of office is to file a case in the international Criminal Court for Crimes against Humanity for ordering the Teargassing of those residence in a constituency which was not one of your Party’s strongholds, in order to intimidate the rest of the Dominican citizenry in a run up to an election where people through pressure and necessity, by physical, moral or intellectual means voted in a manner benefitting Skerrit’s administration,,,
That is easy to prove because the evidence is there where the order was given and recorded!!!
But Linton dem never listen to RastarMarn!!!
Linton dem should know by now the whole of them fellows making up that Caribbean Court System is tainted by these political cronies whom have broke bread and is part of a massive cabal to manipulate affairs for benefit of The Crown,,,
When One fall all of the others falling too so dey fraid to…
Do you know what is your problem for writing such comment If you do not like something or want to change something and you cannot change it, why don’t you question your thinking regarding the matter. How do you arrive to suggest that, quote, “Caribbean Court System is tainted by these political cronies”. Did anybody die in the teargassing incident you are claiming, and if so how many, lol. What do you know of The International Criminal Court, wow. Why don’t you try and understand what is within your reach before you can go outside the sphere to The Hague in the Netherlands, be content with your beliefs.
Well educate nuh if you soh knowledgeable,,,
You see how allyou backward thinking people will always stay in that slavish concept,,,
Garçan the fact that intent to cause harm was planned ordered and executed is the crime,,,
So is people have to die for allyou to see how malicious this administration is???
You must be a MadFella man,,,
What happened to those people was:
A crime of aggression is a specific type of crime where a person plans, initiates, or executes an act of aggression using state military force that violates the Charter of the United Nations. The act is judged as a violation based on its character, gravity, and scale.
There is a saying you will never know how stupid a fellow is if he never opens his mouth,,,
Go learn a thing or two before you come challenge RastarMarn garcon!!!
That is the problem with these UWP TRAITORS.The observers came to Dominica during the 2019 election.They said the 2019 general election held in Dominica including the OAS.WAS FREE AND FAIR.Remember the OAS is a friend of the UWP.Linton is the one who decided to appeal and not his lawyers.His lawyers should decide if there are grounds for appeal,not Linton.These DF must understand the BURDEN OF PROOF is on the prosecution.No proof no CASE.UWP paid a foreign lawyer $350,000 in the Dual Citizenship case ,UWP lost.These UWP lose every case because of there high level of stupidity,with the blessings of IBO SMART.
Who has betrayed our beloved country, DLP supporters or UWP supporters? Who sells their vote at every single election? DLP snakes or UWP lions. Who crawls every week on their belly to the red clinic? Now let me ask you again, who is the traitor and who is the saviour? Who are the beggars and who are the once with pride and character?
After they bribe people with Money and then paid them directly after they vote in multiple villages that’s what you considering fair smfh !
If the electoral system were a human being, Dr.² Skerrit would have been behind bars for wounding with intent and causing serious bodily harm. The man has perpetually abused and manipulated the system for his own personal advantage. So much so that he has summoned overseas professional assistance to resuscitate the badly injured system.
Boy Skerro you good too wii boy! Respek!!
All the main political parties have been in office long enough to ensure free and fair elections if they had wanted to do so. The Labour Party has been in office the longest and seemed to have brought glaring attention to the need for electoral reform by their alleged actions before and during elections.
It would have been interesting to see and hear the evidence that the UWP had prepared for this case though. The judgement after that would have been more instructive to the electoral reform process.
Dr Skerrit you don’t have to explain or justify anything to that bunch of arrogant boom-boom flies losers no brains no hope just like their lazy leader!
Ofcourse you’d say that as it takes one to know one. You seem so educated and wise or just another hand that is stretched out for free money..
“Dr. Skerrit you don’t have to explain or justify anything to that bunch of arrogant boom-boom flies losers no brains no hope just like their lazy leader!”
The brains of this response above are evidence to say and report to you fully hat over the past twenty years we the suffering people under this failed Skerrit and this corrupted deceitful Labour Party Government has failed us, deceived us, killed our agriculture where our farmers and other producers have failed in gaining their hard work through agriculture and means of gaining i8ncome to feed their suffering families. In the meantime, “Man Bites Dogs” and failed Skerrit has created the Red Clinic Bobol and other measures to appease and gain the following and fake dishonest loyalty to vote for this corrupted failed Labour government.
But of course, fake Skerrit would say this nonsense, “We always maintained that Dominica conducted a free and fair election.” This we are not in any way trust this fake Prime (Odd) Minister…
But what happen to that bug her marn there ner? Dirty dog bitter.. man comout there sacray marl porp
I think Linton and his UWP Muppets should be fined for wasting the Court time when more urgent matters could have been brought before the courts within that time frame. I hope that Shillingford lawyer woman who brought the case to court, already cashed the cheque and bought herself a brand new handbag.
“Eagle Blind Eyes”: Here is what this subject matter is, in the interest of Dominica and Dominicans. And we quote:
“We the UWP people and Dominicans strongly believe that this failed, dishonest, corrupted, Bobolistic Labour Government and its failed immature so-called Leader Puppets should be fined for wasting the Court time when more urgent matters could have been brought before the suffering people of Dominica after twenty Long failed Labour years in our government! I hope that those blind lawyers, man or woman who blindly created a weird case to the court having already cashed cheques towards the abusive and insulting Red Clinic etc and bought to selves the obvious ongoing Boboklistic behaviour in office as our poor people in the poor villages with no jobs, no bananas to sell while the hypocrites of Skerrit and within this failed Labour government has ruined our economy, our agriculture and bond our socio-economic development. Skerrit/DLP is that failed leader and he must Get…
Mr Prime Minister, the People gave you a strengthened Majority in the last General election, the mandate from the electorate, says that the UWP is in DEMISE as a Political Party, and are no longer relevant. The time is now, to enact new National policies, particularly, when having to weigh where and how to spend what is not affordable. The Dominica people should say enough is enough , while castigating the EGO oriented behind the Desk UWP Politicians, into forgetfulness. Dominica surely deserves better.
Bob D, you are sending this message to “Failed Skerrit?” Are you for real….do you reside in our Dominica…have you been all over Dominica to see and witness the poverty, poor housing, our suffering people who have been abandoned while the big boys in the labour government are happily building tier big mansions, especially this failed Fake incompetent Odd Minister? Shame on the Labour government and its immature leadership.
You blind loyalists of Skerrit, it is time to wake and stop drinking this outdated coffee. Get your Skerrit the Hlee out of our government. He has not matured. irrelevant lacks vision in development but appears to buy our suffering people to come to walk up to the fifth floor to receive this Red Clinic insulting cash.
It is time we wake up and get rid of this corru0ted failed Lahour government and its immature, incompetent so-called Prime Minister. Get Out, you all have failed us. Out!
show us the difference between government and political party and then i will agree that the elections were free and fair, as long as state resource is being used to benefit a political party there could be no free or fair elections in that state. labour party using state resources to build apartments then distributing them as if they were proceeds of the labour party. same as when the Roseau mp chose to donate laptops, which were proceeds of the ministry of education, claiming to be a donation from her foundation and the labour party. those acts of corruption, are what contaminates the electoral process, there is no level playing field in this arena of politics and governance, which is totally undemocratic. we see the issuing of state contracts to ministers of government, such as colin mcintyre being made into a developer under the cbi program, while he was a seating minister of government, which is totally unethical and may have some legal implications. yet you as pm speak of fair!
Your nonsense is so pathetic, Wow. How do you arrive at such foolishness, wow.
Nobody more pathetic than you! Your nose is dark brown!
Rubbish to you all selfish backwards so-called Workers idiotic comedians all nasty big mouths and no brains, blind bats has much more Common sense than you lots! Even your lawyers making your opposition leader to be a fool which in every ways he is and making everyone in that jokers Christmas party the followers same as he is! Having said that I would like Lennox Linton, to stay as leader of the so-called opposition clown 🤡 this year 2020 has been a very challenging year for us all who else will give us a better laugh than Lennox Linton!
Rubbish to you all selfish backward so-called idiotic Blind illiterate incompetent labour comedians, out there laughing at yourselves and with “all “nasty” big mouths and no brains, just admitted that you all are just a bunch of labour blind bats.
You all have helped this fake incompetent Skerrit of yours and this failed immature, incomp0etent Labour government who has reduced our people to begging and queue up for hours on the fifth floor to receive Red Corrupted Clinic to receive cash because your failed Skerrit has ruined our economy, our agriculture and now to sweeten up these poor people to walk up to the fifth floor to received this corrupted Red Clinic deceitful money. Shame on Skerrit, Shame on this failed Labour Government.
No matter how ferocious you try PM Skeritt, not even evoking Satan from hell, will you UNITE divided Dominica. To UNITE divided Dominica, you must tackle both vertical and horizontal inequality and you haven’t got a clue where to start. Coupled with an economic plan to tackle both dimensions could go a long way toward uniting RED-parish and BLUE-parish Dominica and breaking the hyper-partisan gridlock in the Island.
Skerrit must go stutter this gibberish to a darn fool, not me. This was the most polluted and corrupt election in the OECS. I lived in Dominica, i saw everything, and i know better than any judge what happened… This man (Skerrit) is wicked, corrupt, devilish, even idiotic to think he can convince thousands of Dominicans that the election was not stolen. You can buy everything now, but you won’t continue to buy forever! Your day to answer questions must come!!!
Your evil soul..!
Patience is virtue,thank you for the confession,born dominican,you knew and saw everything wrong that were taking place and yet, you never reported it.Mr. Lin you got a key witness,get CID to take him in. Mr.Skerrit the magnificent one,he is good from shoulder up.The golden rule,you may steal but,don’t get caught. It is not what you say but,the way you say it. It is not what you do but,is the way you do it. The more you live is the more you learn.He who writes glass without the G,takes away the L and that is he.
I would like to ask you, are you the one who is appointed in Dominica to judge peoples Souls. You saw everything and you sat back, never called the Lawyers for The UWP to be a witness for them with evidence to prove their case. What good is it to come here now and say you saw everything. Well you still got a chance, Linton say he’s going to appeal the case, why don’t you contact him, so he could make you talk to his Lawyers, so you can tell them what you saw first hand.
Don’t believe ANYTHING off the tongue and from between the misleading lips of the LIAR-IN-CHIEF. This squatter who illegally occupies the office of the prime minister has securely handcuffed himself to CORRUPT PRACTICES, COLOSSAL LIES and ILL-GOTTEN GAINS. The man has cast a very dark cumulonimbus cloud over the whole of Dominica.
Skerrit, keep your corrupt trap shut. The only one that abuses the country and its citizens is YOU, your henchmen, your private army and these sold called courts. You will be held accountable. TRUST!
So Skerritt is the sole spokesperson for the Labor regime and now he wants to be spokesperson for the courts. The court agreed to hear the matter, double doctorate dude. It has to be someone who continually abuses the laws of Dominica to raise his voice about abuse. By forcing his colleagues to ok $64,000 per month for him to live like a king in a poor country, then tell us he won’t renew the rental contract after we complained, is really abuse of the finances of a poor country. Skerritt agrees and decided not to renew the rental agreement.
Only Skerrit’s gullible and beggarly supporters will believe his hyperbole. This man is filthy rich materially but dirt poor morally and ethically.
Skerrit’s inexactitudes are legendary. The COUP D’ ETAT is but one of hundreds of examples.
Every God fearing, thoughtful and konest person knows that the Dominican electoral system is the most corrupt in the Western Hemisphere. It is so corrupt that if Skerrit were to put a corpse to contest an election and print on DLP on the coffin, the corpse will win in most of the constituencies.
I want Skerrit to know this: Lying covers a multitude of sins….. temporarily. Pay Day Is Coming!
Today Dominicans are being manipulated and influenced, not just concerning social, legal, economic and political issues but also concerning how we think about our lives, our children’s and nation’s future, our cultures, and ourselves. Skerrit any blind man could see that you did not win the Dec 6th elections- instead your were ‘declared’ the winner- But those 9 lives you have will come to an end some day- That mickey mouse judge gave you a pass- Question: Was this transactional verdict Skerrit? You know what I mean— ………
An abuse of process? … can we talk about the abuse of power? the misuse of public office ? the blatant corruption being allowed by Dominicans? ..
You refuse to facilitate fair election reform and you upset when someone finally calls you out on your bull …
your day MUST come
Power belong to the people. But the PM has work to do. A government is a body of people. You caught moreblack altering or inserting names on the voters lists, you then report moreblack and he increminates the government. But when you complained about the government,it could be any one of them. We need a name to be brought before the court. When brought the government before a court,they all say I did not do anything wrong. no case to answer.
PRO we all have a day and we must be prepared for it. This life we are living in is temporary. We must be prepared to meet our maker. The judgment seat. Let us concentrate on this.
I trying to understand, did the UWP really not put their argument together properly? Or is the judge on Skerrit payroll?
It is also an abuse of the electoral process where the voters’ list is not cleansed well before elections; where there is interference at the polling stations; where there is documented evidence of treating voters for favorable votes; where there are party-paid ballot counters; and most of all, where there is glaring evidence of importing voters from overseas – Charles Douglas Temporary International Airport..magway ca..the country nice wee
Interference at polling stations, documented evidence of treating, party paid ballot counters. Why was all this evidence not submitted to the courts? With all these cellphones I think it would be easy to capture polling station interference and paid party hacks counting ballots. Just more lies from disgruntled supporters of a failed and desperate UWP.
“Just more lies from disgruntled blind Anon and his blind Labour supporters of a failed and desperate UWP.
There is no way that this failed Labour government is sufficiently competent enough to run and manage our Dominica and elevate our people to the level of decency and not condone nor operate this deceitful 20years old Labour government. This a shameful and abusive failed incompetent government.