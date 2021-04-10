Motor vehicle accident claims life of Pottersville man

A motor vehicle accident on Woodbridge Bay, near Josephine Gabriel & Co Ltd and adjacent to the port, has claimed the life of a 38-year-old man from Pottersville.
As confirmed by a family member, Brian Peter succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident which occured last evening.
Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the Suzuki Escudo which Peter was traveling in hit a utility pole in the area.
DNO will bring you more information as it becomes available.
5 Comments
RIP bro. Conolences to JJ and the rest of your family
I’m not seeing the video.
ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. The video was removed due to its graphic nature.
My condolence to the family. Dominica does not have good roads and proper road alignments .
Awa wii DNO, Its sad that that news has to be posted…but Brian was a passenger of the vehicle…and not driver….fix that!!!
ADMIN: We have since updated the article.
Peters was not the driver but a passenger.
ADMIN: Thank you for letting us know. Our initial source indicated that he was the driver. We have updated the article to avoid confusion.