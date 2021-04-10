Motor vehicle accident claims life of Pottersville man

A motor vehicle accident on Woodbridge Bay, near Josephine Gabriel & Co Ltd and adjacent to the port, has claimed the life of a 38-year-old man from Pottersville.

As confirmed by a family member, Brian Peter succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident which occured last evening.

Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the Suzuki Escudo which Peter was traveling in hit a utility pole in the area.

DNO will bring you more information as it becomes available.