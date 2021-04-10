Motor vehicle accident claims life of Pottersville man

Dominica News Online - Saturday, April 10th, 2021 at 10:01 AM
Brian Peter, vehicle accident victim

A motor vehicle accident on Woodbridge Bay,  near Josephine Gabriel & Co Ltd and adjacent to the port, has claimed the life of a 38-year-old man from Pottersville.

As confirmed by a family member, Brian Peter succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident which occured last evening.

Dominica News Online (DNO) understands that the Suzuki Escudo which Peter was traveling in hit a utility pole in the area.

DNO will bring you more information as it becomes available.

 

5 Comments

  1. Saddened
    April 11, 2021

    RIP bro. Conolences to JJ and the rest of your family

  2. Augustus Paul Andrew
    April 10, 2021

    I’m not seeing the video.

    ADMIN: Thank you for pointing that out. The video was removed due to its graphic nature.

  3. Xianglung
    April 10, 2021

    My condolence to the family. Dominica does not have good roads and proper road alignments .

  4. Toetee
    April 10, 2021

    Awa wii DNO, Its sad that that news has to be posted…but Brian was a passenger of the vehicle…and not driver….fix that!!!

    ADMIN: We have since updated the article.

  5. Pink
    April 10, 2021

    Peters was not the driver but a passenger.

    ADMIN: Thank you for letting us know. Our initial source indicated that he was the driver. We have updated the article to avoid confusion.

