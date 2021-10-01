VIDEO: A Farewell to Our National Hero Prime Minister Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas

On October 1, 2000, Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas died suddenly after returning from a series of overseas visits. Rosie’s death which came just eight months after he became prime minister, shocked the nation.

In honor of the late prime minister, Dominica News Online (DNO) shares, with our readers, the video below entitled “A Farewell to Our National Hero Prime Minister Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas.”