VIDEO: A Farewell to Our National Hero Prime Minister Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas

On October 1, 2000, Dominica’s Prime Minister Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas died suddenly after returning from a series of overseas visits. Rosie’s death which came just eight months after he became prime minister, shocked the nation.
In honor of the late prime minister, Dominica News Online (DNO) shares, with our readers, the video below entitled “A Farewell to Our National Hero Prime Minister Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas.”
Too much evil and hatred in your heart…
At least FRANCISCO-DOGS and JONATHAN are consistent,they have always mentained ROSIE was an arsonist,criminal and jailbird.IBO the JACKA ,after calling PJ and ROSIE criminals,jailbirds and arsonists is now,as usual is now changing his tune.RED ANTS cannot bite because it would know after Maria,Skerrit the DLP and DLP supporters rebuilt Dominica.Linton,with the blessings of IBO France,Bwa Banday,Views expressed and % told the UN do not help Dominica because SKERRIT was committing crimes against humanity.Today these hypocrites are talking about OUR COUNTRY.There are political parties and TERRORISTS ORGANIZATIONS.Telling people do not help your own people is a terrorist act.UWP will lose election after election and continue to lose election after election.
I said it before, and I reiterate; Roosevelt “Rosie Douglas was no hero; to be a politician in Dominica; is nothing more than being comical which was his registered trademark.
A national hero is a person who makes significant contributions to the development of society and is admired for any of a number of qualities, including courage and outstanding achievements!
The national hero is seen as a representative of society. Often, a national hero has qualities that make him stand out, such as commitment, self-sacrifice and dedication; none of such qualities Mr. Douglas possessed.
How can anyone make a hero out of one who failed academically; failing to accomplished his academic goals, he turned to violence, by instigating a riot at the no longer in existent ” The Sir George Williams University” which attended which was set on fire, for which he served a long incarcerated time in Canada.
His other claim to fame is when:
Will continue:
Indeed Roosevelt Douglas claim to fame from his own lips; was when he said “the closest he came to holding a full time job was when he ran five terrorist camp in Libya!
And please don’t ask me to elaborate on that; because I am in the know about all of that; since I almost got sucked into the communists ideology, I was in that cabal: So let me end by I knew Rosie Douglas personally, sat and eat with him many times; I wonder what the Late Tim Hector would have to say about that if he ever heard Rosie Douglas is crowned Dominica national hero, or any sort of hero at all!
You got my thumbs up on this one. I was waiting patiently for you to respond on this one and reiterate what you said before.
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
The evil, anger and hatred you have expressed for former Dominican Prime Minister, Rosie Douglas, reflect more on you are your failings, than it does the former Honourable Prime Minister, whose accomplishments speak for themselves, and will be forever interwoven into the annals of not only Dominican history but world history, which is something that can never be erased, notwithstanding yours hatred and ignorance….
Scum of the earth nobody people who don’t know anything; when people who knows write comments; these nobody people only resolve is to talk crap about haterage; how the hell can someone who is long dead?
Let me tell you I knew Roosevelt “Rosie” way back around 1964, when he was in his final term at SMA in Dominica; our encounter, was when he confused me with my father one day while sitting on my fathers porch in Wesley.
Years past until while employed at the WIOC in Antigua, Rosie showed up and ask permission to speak to the workers; from whom he solicited support for his crime he committed at The Sir George Williams University; now defunct; in Toronto!
He went through the entire Caribbean, soliciting support without obtaining any!
Shortly; after that we met in the the home of Tim Hector’s mother on New Gate Street, I was married to her niece Violet Matthew Tim’s cousin. The niche involved people like Robert Mugabe!
To be continued:
So, these are the people along with Manuel Ortega of Nicaragua who thought they were about to take over the world; I was in the African Liberation movement; the movement was supposed to be supported by Gaddafi of Libya, hence Rosie Douglas represented Muamma Al Gaddafi in the Caribbean!
Now here is his mistake which could have cost him his life; he was lucky to get out of Libya; this man which you all classified as your national hero, thought he could have fooled Gaddafi, when he obtained three (300) hundred Dominica passports; and gave them to Africans to enter Libya as Dominicans to be trained as terrorist!
When Gaddafi found out his tactics; he was no longer welcome under Gaddafi’s tent nor in his home, Gaddafi stop communicating with him; he no longer represented Gaddafi in the Western Hemisphere; Gaddafi bestowed that privilege to Tim Hector the late.
All of this took place while Mr. Rosie Douglas was head of five terrorist camp in Libya!
Boy be quiet!
You know there are ways people can educate themselves, if they did not spent plenty of time in school!
You can do that by visiting a library if you know how to get there; reading is vital in the development of ones mind.
You talk about hatred; how can anybody hate a dead man; whom wanted to become Prime Minister of a country; simply because he wanted to return to the scene of his crime in Canada as prime minister of Dominica?
That is why he fail to function as Prime Minister; that is why the rest of the coalition wrote him either a two or four hundred page letter suggesting he remain in Dominica, and fulfill the promises he made okay!
This guy was so off the rock; he would leave the country; and nobody in his government knew where he went.
And doh let me talk because I can tell you who wrote all of anything he presented to Parliament for the brief period he was there!
Hahahahahahahahahahah!
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
As I said above, your anger, hate and evil, will never erase the brilliant legacy of the last brother Rosie Douglas.
Just as the headline states:
A Farewell to Our National Hero Prime Minister Roosevelt ‘Rosie’ Douglas…
The tributes continue to pour in from around the world 21 years after his untimely passing.
Although your delusional ranting are not worthy of a response, for the public record, I will make a few corrections.
Firstly, Rosie Douglas was not a student at Sir George Williams University at the time of the occupation, he had long graduated with a BA in political science, and had moved on to post graduate work at McGill University, also in Montreal.
Secondly, Rosie Douglas only spent 8 months in government, but that didn’t stop him from sending hundreds of Dominican abroad to study, sourcing funds for the Labor party, forging links with all of the Labor parties around the world, leading the first delegation to China…
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
Finally, on his final overseas trip, the same Gaddafi rolled out the red carpet for late Honourable Rosie Douglas as the armed forces gave him a 21 gun salute as he entered the palace, before delivering the key note address of the reconvening of the Mathaba, to a rousing standing ovation…
Guy you called me ignorant; but you are the epitome of a foo.!
Name one thing Roosevelt Douglass left behind as his legacy?
Name one good visible thing Roosevelt left behind in Dominica; the only effort Roosevelt made was to install a communication system between government ministries; and when a Dominica scientists from Grand Bay in Canada supplied the equipment costing millions of dollars, they remain on the docks in the harbor got wet by rain, and decayed!
Shut up; you and those who are trying to crown Rosie a king will never succeed; because we knew him for what he was!
You are so ignorant; you base your argument on hate; why the hell I should hate a dead man?
Somebody I knew, eat and associated with; we were in the nich you need to just shut up; you damn nobody!
Seymour; you are an notorious liar; a propagandists, a nobody giving Roosevelt Douglas recognition which he could not get when he was alive. Roosevelt Rosie Douglas, never graduate any university; the only University Rosie attended; and did not graduate is “The Sir George Williams University; to which he set fire to the computer Laboratory, for which he was convicted and sent to jail.
Maybe you have forgotten when Canadian police brought him to Dominica, he was chained hand and foot; the chains were removed in custom.
Shut up; here is one of you lies; you claim that Roosevelt got 21 gun salute in Libya; I can tell you now in Muslims nations they don’t give any body gun salute; so I know you are a damn liar!
Boy stop talking crap about what you do not know; take it from me Roosevelt could have lost his life in Libya; saved by some means; he was so paranoid a doctor in England gave him medication to lower his blood pressure; he was so paranoid he refuse to take the…
ADMIN: “Roosevelt Rosie Douglas, never graduate any university; the only University Rosie attended; and did not graduate is “The Sir George Williams University;…”
That portion of your statement is incorrect according to several sources including this one: https://www.theguardian.com/news/2000/oct/05/guardianobituaries.pollypattullo
Boy stop talking crap about what you do not know; take it from me Roosevelt could have lost his life in Libya; saved by some means; he was so paranoid a doctor in England gave him medication to lower his blood pressure; he was so paranoid he refuse to take the medication.
Next thing you know he went home; with one of the worst hypertension known to medical science; caused all of his internal organs to rupture; next thing we hear is a bunch of idiots in Dominica talking about bloodless murder; dem kill Rosie.
Who the hell had time to kill a nobody!
Take it form me as I said almost forty years ago; Rosie is the one who murdered himself okay; so just shut up!
The must have invented the 21 gun salute in Libya for you and Rosie alone; for all you l know he might have escape 21 bullets in his behind while escaping Libya!
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
For more on the achievements of the late great Dominican Prime Minister Rosie Douglas, perhaps it’s best I refer you to the authors of his autobiography, Dominican/Canadian Appeals Court justice Irving Andre and Dominican/American attorney, out of Washington DC, Gabriel Christian (see link below):
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=K4NCnrokRR0
The book is out and available for purchase, so go ahead and order yourself a copy on Amazon for more details on the magnificent life of a true Dominican hero, the late honourable Rosie Douglas…
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
As the old saying goes it’s better for a fool to remain silent and have people think he is a fool, than to open his mouth and remove all doubt. The 21 gun salute is on the video attached to this article at the 39:00 mark. As you can see for yourself Rosie disembarks the plane in Tripoli straight onto the red carpet and is given full military honours as he is being honoured by the Libyan military. As for his educational credentials, his father RBD sent him to the Ontario Agricultural College in 1961, from which he graduated in 1964, and went on to study political science at Sir George in Montreal, graduating, and moved on to McGill University in 1968, where he was at the time when the Sir George incident occurred in 1969. Yes he supported the students in their struggle, but was not present when the fire broke out. If he set the building on fire he would have been charged with arson. He was not, he was charged with mischief, served his time, and…
Deported, his achievements in Dominica, which justify his National Hero title as the article headline says are:
* Popular Independence Committee Founder and President
* Led the independence struggle
* Sent hundreds of poor Dominicans to study all over the world.
* Rehabilitation of the Benjamin’s park
* Established relations with countries like Cuba, China, Ukraine, Ireland, throughout Africa, among others
* Raised significant funds for the Dominica Labour Party
* Served as Parl Rep, International Secretary, Opposition Leader, and Prime Minister of Dominica
* Led the Labor party into government after 25 years in opposition
* Development of fisheries complex
It’s important to note having only spent 8 months in government due to his sudden death, most of these achievements were accomplished in opposition (outside of government), you as a Dominican should be ashamed of yourself trying to tarnish the reputation of a great Dominican, and that why you will never achieve…
Every good thing must come to an end; I told you I am finished; years ago on SAKAFET; I wrote a premonition; in which I stated long after Rosie is forgotten; I would be talking about him; it seems as if that premonition has come true.
Forget it man forget it.
The no damn good is long dead; and there is no argument at this point that can erase Roosevelt blunders and deficiencies; he wanted to be prime minister; he got it by default; no majority winner in the Election; thus he and another bunch of nobody politicians:
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha!
Yes, dem gang up on me cousin Edison, and form some coalition and siege power, that is why dam fail two dead PM in de process, after dem chase the Trinidadians who was in the country; working on the building of the International Airport.
This time this nobody; Francisco Telemaque done oui; I doh want to talk about no dead people anymore okay!
” you as a Dominican should be ashamed of yourself trying to tarnish the reputation of a great Dominican, and that why you will never achieve…”
Well, I said I was finished, but that above evaded me; so now must perhaps I end by saying the only reputation Rosie Douglas had is that of a criminal; he was a damn jail bird!
I am not trashing him he trashed himself long prior to his death!
I am surprised you have not mentioned his activities with the terrorist organization in Ireland Sinn Fein; or you forgot.
Sinn Féin was founded on 28 November 1905, when, at the first annual Convention of the National Council, Arthur Griffith outlined the Sinn Féin policy, “to establish in Ireland’s capital a national legislature endowed with the moral authority of the Irish nation”. Its initial political platform was both conservative and monarchist, advocating for an Anglo-Irish dual monarchy unified
For years, they murdered and kill people, Rosie claimed association with…
Let me tell you something; your god; Roosevelt “Rosie” Douglas did not support any student in anything at Sir George Williams University.
Roosevelt Douglas, was the leader who instigated the riot, all due to his failure to graduate, along with a few other black students who could not graduate also. Boy; Rosie and I spoke about that; these are his thoughts when I question him about the reason for the riot: he said “Francisco; can you imagine spending so many semesters trying to succeed; and when time come to graduate; some “white professors fail you?”
Now; I tend to agree that prejudice, bigotry, and hate may have played a part, which angered him; causing the fire in the Computer Center; now whether he set the fire with his hands or not; he is the one who took jail in Canada for his criminal behavior!
You see, something some of you don’t know, Roosevelt tried to associate with a white boys; then thought the name Douglas would help him:
Con:
But you see, in places like Canada, the united States; name does not matter squat; you are just another person!
You can be a god, in Dominica, by the time you fly, or sail out of Dominica, you are just another nobody; an unknown, so whereas he spend plenty of time on campus talking crap, he should have studied; he did not!
The name Douglas could not help him.
I am done; you should have given your god a bed of roses when he was alive!It is written in the Bible man is hue down like a bit of grass, consumed in fire and forgotten!That quote above is not verbatim!
If you quit now I will give you a 21 gun salute, like the one Gaddafi gave to your father Roosevelt Douglas, when he ran from Libya!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Have a nice day.
Francisco Etienne-Dods Telemaque
You are the one that’s a nobody having achieved nothing for yourself, your family, your community or your county, so it seems that you are trying to project you irrelevance and ineptitude onto the late great Rosie Douglas, who unlike you, was a great Dominican, who volumes have been written about, documentaries have been made about, a new book has been launched about, and tributes continue to pour in about 21 years after his death from all over the world, so I don’t have to speak for Rosie Douglas, his legacy speak for itself, I was just trying to educate an ignorant Dominican, as for you, the reason you will never amount to anything in life has nothing to do with your sir name, it’s due to the anger and evil in your heart undermining destroying any prospects you may have had to make forward progress, until you overcome this, you will remain in your unfortunate state..
I don’t want to wish the late Rosie Douglas any I’ll will because he isn’t here to defend himself against any malignant accusations. However, I must ask that besides taking a lot of overseas trips, when promising a lot and returning empty handed, and talking a lot, what great national achievements did Rosie accomplish for all the accolades he’s being bestowed. He was a rebel with a cause who opened the eyes of many people of African descent to the oppression we were kept under by those who said they had granted us our freedom. He was a student of the times when people around the world were creating a new awakening. At least Patrick John did a lot for Dominca. Rosie always told the nation when he was going overseas and what he hoped to accomplish but we never heard much from him on his empty-handed return. He was a good talker.
Oh my. What a sad moment that was.
Ever since Mr. Skerrit attained the leadership of the DLP by default, he has tried to stymie the legacies of these two stout stalwarts of the DLP, former leaders Rosie Douglas and Patrick John.
No matter how hard Mr. Skerrit tries he would never be able to gain the genuine admiration and love Dominicans have for these two patriots.
Whenever God decides to take the breath of life from the present dishonorable occupant of the prime minister office, on his tombstone should be written “Here lies ROOSEVELT.” What I’m simply saying is this. Without the prestige of the office the man is a nonentity.
IBO FRANCE, where did you get your education from? You call Roosie Douglas a stalwart, a hero? I rest my case. Skerrit has done far more than the two last Prime Ministers put together who passed away. I honestly believe that you are the nonentity and not Skerrit. Nobody knows you except DNO. Having said that, would you call yourself a national hero, a stalwart? Sometimes I wish his last name was Roosevelt that way he would fall into the footsteps of the great Theodore Roosevelt. Do I need a brain transplant for this one or is it another of my comedies? lol.
Was it by accident the Skerrit and Charles Savarin buried one of our national heros Patrick John yesterday and today is the anniversary of another national hero, Rosie Douglas and today the biggest enemies of Labor party, is president of Dominica labor party and Roosevelt Skerrit is Prime Minister?
No doubt no politicians in the history of our politics have been as wicked and evil as the two fake, corrupt and greedy leaders that now heads our country today. The only thing the two do well is bury our real and true labor leaders
Brother Rose! Continue to Rest In Eternal Power Comrade. I my life, I have not met/known a better man than Rosie. A true man for the people. Humble, Caring, Loving, Funny, Smart, a true giant of a MAN. What could have been?
One Love Dominicans #OLD767