Virtual official launch of OECS 40th anniversary

On June 18th 2021 the orgnaisation will celebrate 40 years of integration. This integration movement of Caribbean islands continues to present immense opportunities for sustainable growth and prosperity for OECS Member States and by extension its people.

The launch of the observance of the organization’s 40th anniversary which was held today, Monday March 15, 2021, presents an overview of the planned events and activities as well as the theme and logo for the 40th Anniversary celebration.