Wake Up Stars win El Dorado Soca Rum Domino Competition

Wake Up Stars of Portsmouth kept their composure when it mattered most to secure a come from behind victory over Golden Arms of Soufriere to capture the 2020 El Dorado Soca Rum Domino championship.

The finals, played on Sunday at Jimmit, was fiercely contested right to the end. Wake-Up Stars emerged as the better team as the pair of Royston Cadore and Martin Peter proved too much for their opponents with an enmassed total of 2,189 points. Denis Johnson and Dennison Bell gave support with 615 points.

For the Soufriere-based team, Royce Caesar and Randell Robinson fought to the end and collected 2,071 points with Ian Lazare and Melvin Moreau providing good support with 1,398 points.

It must be noted that given the curfew, despite the fact that they were playing for 4,000 points, a 6 pm cut-off time was implemented and so when that time arrived Wake-Up Stars scored 3,837 while Golden Arms got 3,881.

The winners walked away with EC$3000, a trophy, and a carton of mixed drinks. The runners up took home EC$1800, a trophy, and a carton of mixed drinks.

League organizer and co-ordinator, Delvin Esprit, said the competition was well-executed and that he was very happy with the outcome.

“I must say that I am very happy with what transpired here today. The match went to the wire and the better team prevailed. So, certainly, we saw a good exhibition of dominoes here today,” Esprit remarked. “We were forced to halt this competition because of COVID-19. Thank God, we were able to see the successful completion. Sincerest thanks to the sponsors and the players for their support throughout. They all made it possible.”

A total of 19 teams took part in the competition. Public Enemies of Mahaut were the defending champions.