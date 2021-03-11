WATCH LIVE: ECCB Digital Dialogues-Pandemic and Climate Resilience

We invite you to join the Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, Timothy N. J. Antoine, as he moderates an engaging Digital Dialogue on building climate resilience as part of the broader strategy for improving the region’s prospects.

Governor Antoine is joined by a distinguished panel of experts: Managing Director of SOLORICON Ltd – Dr James Fletcher; Practice Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean, Energy and Extractives Global Practice, The World Bank Group – Stephanie Gil; and Principal at the Rocky Mountain Institute – David Gumbs.

The panel will discuss the urgent imperative of building climate resilience as a critical pillar for ensuring the recovery, resilience and transformation of the region. In particular, the panel will explore the opportunities and challenges in developing the renewable energy sector of the ECCU.