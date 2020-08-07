Wayne Marsh is Dominica’s newest attorney-at-law

Wayne Benjamin Marsh, who was admitted to the Dominica bar on Wednesday, called the occasion a “true honor” and pledges to continue to hold the high ethics of the profession.

Born to a Dominican mother, Cecilia Casimir Marsh from Salisbury and an Antiguan father, the late Benjamin Marsh, Wayne spent most of his youth living in Antigua and visiting Dominica occasionally.

He migrated to the United Kingdom where he pursued a Bachelors Degree in Law at the University of London. This was immediately followed by a Master’s Degree in International Commercial Law from the University of Northumbria at New Castle.

Having obtained formal English legal education, Marsh decided to transition from the English Legal System to the American legal system since by that time his entire family had migrated to the United States of America.

He has been practicing law in the New York courts over the past six years.

“I am elated about joining with Cara Shillingford of Cara Shillingford chambers and will use my best efforts to uphold the rule of law and to continue to serve my clients in New York and those I will gain here in Dominica and Antigua when I am admitted there in a matter of weeks in this increasingly globalized and contracting legal world,” he said.

Attorney at law Cara Shillingford moved his calling supported by Mary Roberts before Justice Bernie Stephenson via zoom.

Shillingford described him as an intelligent, hardworking, and thorough individual.

“I have known him personally for a much longer period and enjoying the privilege of calling him my fiancé, I will say further that Wayne has a good heart and truly cares about people,” Shillingford told the court.

Justice Stephenson reminded Marash of his role in the court.

“You now belong to the Dominica law and uphold that with dignity, civility, and respect,” she said.

She urged him to read a new case every day, treat the court and his clients and colleagues with respect and do some pro bono work.

“I encourage you to do some pro bono work; you have the academic ability. Life will test you. Some people have good cases but no money, please assist them,” she said.