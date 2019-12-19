WEATHER (12:00 PM): Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Valid from: 12:00 PM on Thursday, December 19, 2019

A high pressure system is expected to remain dominant across the area generating a brisk trade wind flow. Low level moisture moving with the wind flow is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with periods of brief scattered showers across parts of the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during today with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A decrease to 8.0ft is anticipated overnight. A Small-Craft Warning remains in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators should continue to exercise caution and sea-bathers should stay out of the water.