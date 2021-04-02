WEATHER (6:00 AM, April 2): Increased cloudiness, scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

A weak shearline is expected to produce increased cloudiness with scattered showers across the northern half of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are projected during the next 24 hours with swells down to 8.0ft, along the eastern coast.

A Small Craft Advisory is now in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea-bathers along the east coast are advised to exercise extreme caution.