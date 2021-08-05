WEATHER (6:00 AM, August 5): Tropical wave expected to bring scattered showers, thunderstorms during next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Service - Thursday, August 5th, 2021 at 10:32 AM
A tropical wave is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. Increased cloudiness with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms can be expected across the island chain during the period. During the weekend, a tropical wave with a low chance of development, is expected to generate an increase in shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the area.

Meanwhile, another tropical wave forecast to move off the African coast later today is being monitored for further development and is expected in the area by Tuesday of next week.

Slight dust haze is expected across the area during the next few days. People with respiratory sensitivities should take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft.

 

 

 

 

