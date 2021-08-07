WEATHER (6:00 AM, August 7): Moderate to heavy showers, possible thunderstorms expected tonight into Sunday

A high pressure system is expected to be dominant across the area during today resulting in a relatively dry atmosphere. From tonight, an increase in moisture levels is anticipated, as a tropical wave which is being monitored approaches the region. This wave has a low chance of development, however, periods of moderate to heavy showers and possible thunderstorms can be expected during the overnight period into Sunday.

Meanwhile, two other tropical waves in the Atlantic are being monitored for development. Currently, the first in the central Atlantic is projected to be a significant rainfall event mainly across the northern half of the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, by next Tuesday. The second, in the eastern Atlantic, could become a tropical depression as it moves over the Atlantic, early next week. This system is expected to be near the Lesser Antilles towards the end of next week. Residents are advised to monitor the progress of these systems.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to remain on alert from tonight into Sunday and from Monday night into Tuesday. A relative reduction in activity can be expected during Monday.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft.

Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.