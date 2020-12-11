WEATHER (6:00 AM, Dec 11, 2020): Cloudiness and scattered showers expected today and tomorrow

Under the influence of a high pressure system, a slight increase in moisture levels is expected to produce cloudiness with scattered showers across the area today.
On Saturday, a trough system is expected to generate a further increase in cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the island chain, including Dominica.
Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea-bathers along the western coast should exercise caution.
