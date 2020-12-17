WEATHER (6:00 AM Dec 17): Cloudiness, scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to support an increase in wind speed across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours. Occasional cloudiness with scattered showers can also be expected across the island chain during the 24 to 48 hours.
Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. A slight increase in heights to peak near 8.0ft in northerly swells is projected by Friday.
http://weather.gov.dm
http://weather.gov.dm/forecast/extended-forecast
For more information call: 4491752 or 6114490
Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall
amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.