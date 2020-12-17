WEATHER (6:00 AM Dec 17): Cloudiness, scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to support an increase in wind speed across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours. Occasional cloudiness with scattered showers can also be expected across the island chain during the 24 to 48 hours.

Moderate sea conditions are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. A slight increase in heights to peak near 8.0ft in northerly swells is projected by Friday.

Please note that a greater degree of cloudiness, more frequent rainfall and higher rainfall

amounts are normally experienced across the east coast and interior of Dominica.