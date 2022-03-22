WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 22): Increased cloudiness, scattered showers next 24 hrs

Dominica Meteorological Services - Tuesday, March 22nd, 2022 at 8:29 AM
Surface to low level instability is expected to continue to produce periods of increased cloudiness and scattered showers over the island during the next 24 hours.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves expected to peak to 8.0ft on the eastern coast. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the eastern coast, are advised to exercise caution.

