WEATHER (6:00 AM, March 22): Increased cloudiness, scattered showers next 24 hrs

Surface to low level instability is expected to continue to produce periods of increased cloudiness and scattered showers over the island during the next 24 hours.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves expected to peak to 8.0ft on the eastern coast. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the eastern coast, are advised to exercise caution.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.