WEATHER (6:00 AM, Oct 10): People in areas prone to flooding, landslides, falling rocks asked to be on the alert; flood watch or warning may be issued later

A trough system is expected to generate cloudy to overcast skies, moderate to heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds across the Lesser Antilles, including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. A Flood Watch or Warning may become necessary today, at short notice.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on the alert.
Rivers, streams, gutters and ravines may overflow their banks and flood surrounding areas
Landslides and rock falls from overhanging cliffs are likely due to intense rainfall Loose objects can become missiles in gusty winds Wet and unstable weather is expected to continue into next week, as a tropical wave is projected to move across the island chain from overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Slight dust haze is expected to persist during the next 24 hours. People with respiratory sensitivities should continue to take all precautions to avoid complications.
Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning is in effect. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise extreme caution. Sea-bathers should stay out of the water.
In recent times Dominica has been constantly under the sword and the people are constantly living in fear and panic. But the scripture is clear…” but when the wicked rule, the people groan.” Proverbs 29:2. With Skerrit as PM and Charles Savarin as his President, can it get more wicked than that?Then Isaiah 57:21 and Isaiah 48:22 says:
“But there is no peace for the wicked,” says the LORD.
Until we get rid of Skerrit, Charles Savarin and the evil government the people of Dominica will have no peace, I’m sorry.