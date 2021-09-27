WEATHER: (6:00 AM, Sept 27): Possible showers, thunderstorms expected next 24 hrs; public asked to continue to monitor progress of category 4 Hurricane Sam

A surface to low level trough is expected to affect the area during the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness and isolated moderate to heavy showers can be expected with possible isolated thunderstorms. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should be on alert.

At 5am, Category 4 Hurricane Sam was located near 15.2°N, 51.4°W or about 660 miles east of Dominica. Based on the projected path, intensity and forward speed, the system is expected to pass northeast of the Leeward Islands as a major hurricane by Wednesday. The public is advised to monitor the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking near 7.0 feet. An increase in swells due to the approach of Hurricane Sam can be expected later tonight. Small craft operators, sea bathers and people living near to or traversing coastal areas should be on alert.