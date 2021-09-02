WEATHER (6:00 AM, September 2): Possible showers, isolated thunderstorms expected during the afternoon

A weak high pressure system is expected to affect the area during today. Relatively light winds and daytime heating could result in moderate to heavy showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms across parts of the island during the afternoon. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant from this afternoon.

An increase in shower activity is expected across Dominica from tonight into Friday, as a tropical wave is expected to affects the region.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Larry has been upgraded to a hurricane and continues its westerly motion over the Eastern Tropical Atlantic. This system is not projected to move across the Lesser Antilles.

Slight dust haze will persist across the area during the next 24 hours. Additionally, hot night-time and daytime temperatures could lead to heat related stress. The public is advised to take all precautions to avoid complications as a result of these conditions.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft.