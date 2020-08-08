WEATHER (6:00 am): Tropical wave conditions expected during next 24 hours

A relatively dry atmosphere can be expected across the northern portion of the island chain, including Dominica, under the influence of a high-pressure system.
However, a tropical wave is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly across the southern Windward Islands during the next 24 hours.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft.
Small craft operators and sea bathers on the east coast are advised to exercise caution.
