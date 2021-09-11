WEATHER (6:00 p.m., Sept 11): Possible showers, thunderstorms next 24-36 hrs

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness with showers which could be moderate to heavy at times and possible thunderstorm activity during the next 24 to 36 hours, particularly across the central portion of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica. Unstable conditions are projected to linger into Monday as another tropical wave approaches the region.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant. A Flood Watch or Warning may become necessary from tomorrow afternoon.

Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to near 7.0ft tonight. A deterioration in seas with waves up to 8.0ft is expected along the eastern coastline during tomorrow afternoon.

A Small Craft Advisory will come into effect from 12 noon.