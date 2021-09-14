WEATHER (6:00 p.m., Sept 13): Scattered showers, isolated thunderstorms next 24 hrs

Moisture and instability associated with an approaching tropical wave is expected to maintain increased cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms, mainly across the northern and central portions of the Lesser Antilles including Dominica, during the next 24 hours. Instability associated with this wave can be expected to linger into Wednesday.
People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant during the period.
Moderate seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours, with waves peaking to 7.0ft along the eastern coastline.
Small craft operators and sea bathers should continue to exercise caution.
