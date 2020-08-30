WEATHER (6:00 PM, Aug 29): Showers, thunder storm activity projected for tonight & tomorrow afternoon into Monday

A tropical wave is expected to generate scattered showers and possible thunderstorm activity mainly across the central and southern portions of the island chain tonight into tomorrow.
By tomorrow afternoon, another fast moving and strong tropical wave is expected to affect the Lesser Antilles. This wave is projected to generate an increase in shower and thunderstorm activity across Dominica mainly from the afternoon and into Monday. A Flood Watch or Warning may become necessary during tomorrow. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should remain vigilant.
A moist and unstable atmosphere is expected to linger into Tuesday.
Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 8.0ft. A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Comments should be closed for this Weather column. They obviously are being ignored and are becoming more and more unrelated to the current subject.
Admin:
My comment dates from six days ago and refers to a weather map that at the time was posted in error, I assume by the Dominica Meteorological Service .
The weather has moved on since then.
The image that illustrates this news release is of Tropical Storm Marco, which is currently heading towards the Gulf of Mexico, and not Tropical Storm Laura which is currently off the Dominican Republic.
Roger, my information is that Marco is no more, but Laura will make land fall tomorrow night on the Louisiana -Texas border with hurricane force winds. Evacuation is in place for Galveston and part Arthur.
This rain in Dominica is from some other weather activity/system.
Ikr it seems they are.not noticing no tropical cyclone.for the next five days all they seeing is tropical wave…and is whilst u on the bus u hearing allu antropical wave coming we, u doh hear of a wave …als Maria fault and de mete.office making it worse
We must be a little more supportive and fair in our comments. How is “de mete office making it worst”
The met office is doing a great job. They have no satellite or drone to locate weather systems and they a like 99% in their predictions.
They are doing a fantastic job.
Hey Roger, Laura made landfall on the coast of Louisiana last night. There are all kinds of reports on ABC 13 tv about death and destruction. Just thought you might want to know.