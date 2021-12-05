WEATHER (6:00 PM, December 5): Cloudiness, scattered showers expected during next 24 hrs

Dominica News Online - Sunday, December 5th, 2021 at 7:26 PM
A high pressure system is dominant across the Lesser Antilles resulting in breezy conditions. Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce periods of cloudiness and scattered showers across parts of the island chain during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas are anticipated during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft along the eastern coastline. A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators on the eastern coast are advised to exercise extreme caution when venturing out to sea. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

