WEATHER (6:00PM, Jan 11): Cloudy spells, passing showers during next 24 hrs

A high pressure system is expected to strengthen across the area during the next 24 to 48 hours producing breezy conditions. Low-level moisture within the wind flow is expected to produce cloudy spells with a few passing showers over some sections of the island during the next 24 hours.

Moderate to rough seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 10.0ft, along the northern and eastern coastlines.

A Small Craft Warning is in effect for above normal seas. All sea users are advised to exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.