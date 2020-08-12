WEATHER ADVISORY (6:00 AM, Aug 12): Tropical depression eleven expected to become tropical storm today

Lingering moisture and instability following the passage of a tropical wave are expected to maintain cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorm activity across most of the island chain during today.

People in areas prone to landslides and falling rocks should continue to exercise caution mainly during the morning period.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven currently located over the Central Tropical Atlantic, is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The centre of TD No. 11 is expected to pass just to the north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. On its present track, the system is projected to begin affecting parts of the island chain from Friday afternoon. An increase in shower and thunderstorm activity is expected across Dominica on Saturday. Residents should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft during today and increasing slightly to near 8.0ft by tonight. Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.