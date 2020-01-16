WEATHER ADVISORY: rough sea conditions expected early Sunday

Weather information statement issued by the Dominica Meteorological Services at 6:00pm Thursday 16th January, 2020.

Marine model data over the past few days have been consistent in forecasting another deterioration of sea conditions from early Sunday 19th January, 2020 until Tuesday 21st January, 2020. Large swells propagating southwards from a deep-layered low pressure system in the North Atlantic are expected to affect the coastal waters of Dominica with swells peaking near 4.0m (13ft).

If this current trend continues, a High-Surf Advisory and Small-Craft Warning will again be issued for Dominica on Saturday 18th January, 2020.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents during this time could create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the eastern, northern-eastern, north, northwestern and western coastlines of the islands. These conditions could become even more adverse at times of high tide.

All residents should pay special attention for any updates from the Dominica Meteorological Services.