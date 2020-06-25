WEATHER ALERT: Tropical wave to affect Dominica today

Dominica Meteorological Service - Thursday, June 25th, 2020 at 9:52 AM
A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in showers and possible thunderstorm activity across most of the island chain during the next 24 hours. An increase in wind speeds will be maintained across area with occasional gust near showers.

Dust haze is projected to linger across the Lesser Antilles into the weekend with an increase in concentration from tomorrow, Friday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0ft. An increase in wave heights to peak near 10.0ft is anticipated by tomorrow, Friday. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, are advised to exercise caution.

1 Comment

  1. Nkrumah Kwame
    June 25, 2020

    Thanks for the information DMS; greatly appreciated. Keep on doing the good work.
    HOTEP!

