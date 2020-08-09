WEATHER OUTLOOK: (6:00 AM, August 9)

A high-pressure system is now the dominant feature across the area. This could result in just a few showers across the island today, while low-level instability may produce scattered showers by tonight.

Another westward-moving tropical wave is expected to generate showers and possible thunderstorm activity across parts of the island chain, from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft today and decreasing to 5.0ft by tonight.