WEATHER: Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, September 25th, 2019 at 7:25 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high pressure system will gradually rebuild across the area resulting in a relatively dry atmosphere during the next 24 hours. However, low level moisture being pulled northward could result in an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers during the afternoon, the Dominica Meteorological Service reports in its 6:00 AM advisory.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorenzo has developed into the fifth hurricane of the season and is moving west north westward over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Lorenzo is currently projected to remain over open water.

Rough seas generated by Tropical Storm Karen are expected to subside during today with waves expected to peak near 8.0 feet. The small craft warning has been discontinued. However, All users of the sea, particularly on the west coast, are advised to continue to exercise caution.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.