WEATHER: Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

A high pressure system will gradually rebuild across the area resulting in a relatively dry atmosphere during the next 24 hours. However, low level moisture being pulled northward could result in an increase in cloudiness and scattered showers during the afternoon, the Dominica Meteorological Service reports in its 6:00 AM advisory.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorenzo has developed into the fifth hurricane of the season and is moving west north westward over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Lorenzo is currently projected to remain over open water.

Rough seas generated by Tropical Storm Karen are expected to subside during today with waves expected to peak near 8.0 feet. The small craft warning has been discontinued. However, All users of the sea, particularly on the west coast, are advised to continue to exercise caution.