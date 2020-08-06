WEATHER: Tropical wave expected to begin affecting Dominica later today

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the island chain, including Dominica, by late afternoon into tonight and tomorrow morning. A gradual improvement in condition can be expected by tomorrow as the day progresses.

In its 6:oo am advisory on Thursday, the Dominica Meteorological Service advised people in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks to exercise caution during the passage of this wave.

According to the Met Office, by Saturday, another tropical wave is expected to affect mainly the southern Windward Islands.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 5.0ft. A slight increase to peak near 7.0ft is anticipated by tomorrow, Friday.

For more information visit the Dominica Meteorological Service at:

http://weather.gov.dm

http://weather.gov.dm/forecast/extended-forecast