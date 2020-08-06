WEATHER: Tropical wave expected to begin affecting Dominica later today

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the island chain, including Dominica, by late afternoon into tonight and tomorrow morning. A gradual improvement in condition can be expected by tomorrow as the day progresses.
In its 6:oo am advisory on Thursday, the Dominica Meteorological Service advised people in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks to exercise caution during the passage of this wave.
According to the Met Office, by Saturday, another tropical wave is expected to affect mainly the southern Windward Islands.
Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 5.0ft. A slight increase to peak near 7.0ft is anticipated by tomorrow, Friday.
For more information visit the Dominica Meteorological Service at:
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
3 Comments
Every time I hear about inclement weather, my mind automatically think about those still living under tarpaulin roofs and houses in disrepair. I’m almost brought to tears thinking about the PM living in a palace-like home, at the expense of some of these same poor taxpayers, who have to cover with a plastic blanket during adverse weather. I’ve seen civil disobedience and unrest for lesser evils in other countries.
Is they dat put him dere let it roll.man. lol skerro for so
Ibo Fra run a program & donate to them because as I have said Government alone cannot do it. Your so-called leader can assist too. You use certain situations 2 bring up your subjective matters. Why don’t u talk about all those who have received assistance to repair their roof from the government? Some of your supporters even made a video saying they did not get enough- imagine 24K. Why not count or speak about the many who received free houses? Why not speak about those who benefited from the HRP programs? Mischievous it is. But we right here, we see with our eyes too. Where are you? So many benefited from materials, new roofs, homes, etc. Why not talk about this? Why being so subjective. Homes that are not repaired are those the owners are overseas. One cannot just repair as the people are not here. Let me tell you to have your facts before you talk. Now go make some donations , u & your idol help too. There are shelters for those whose homes are not safe. Tired of your…