WEATHER: Tropical wave projected to produce showers by Sunday

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 5th, 2020 at 8:01 PM
A weak high-pressure system is expected to produce occasional cloudiness and a few showers across the Lesser Antilles during tonight. By tomorrow Sunday, a tropical wave is projected to generate a few showers across parts of the island chain.

Thereafter, from Monday a trough system is expected to produce showers with possible thunderstorms mainly across the Leeward Islands.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 to 48 hours with waves peaking near 5.0ft under a light wind regime.

