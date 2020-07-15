WEATHER: Unstable conditions, dust haze projected for island chain

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, July 15th, 2020 at 11:29 AM
Weak unstable conditions are expected to produce occasional cloudiness, scattered showers and a
slight chance of isolated thunderstorm activity mainly across the northern and central portions of the
island chain during the next 24 hours.

The Dominica Meteorological Service, in its 6:00 AM advisory today (Wednesday, July 15, 2020) said dust haze will persist across the Lesser Antilles over the next few days resulting in a reduction in visibility and air quality. People with respiratory illnesses are advised to continue to take the necessary precautions to avoid complications.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0 feet.

For more information, visit the Dominica Meteorological Service website at http://weather.gov.dm

