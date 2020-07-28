WEATHER UPDATE (12:00 PM July 28): Approaching system expected to begin affecting Dominica by Wednesday

Occasional cloudiness with a few showers can be expected across the northern half of the island chain, including Dominica, today. Meanwhile, moisture ahead of an approaching disturbance has begun to affect the southern Windward. This system is expected to begin affecting Dominica and the islands to the north from later tonight into Wednesday. The system currently has a high chance of development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form as it nears the island.

Regardless of development, this disturbance is expected to bring heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds along with rough sea conditions across parts of the Lesser Antilles from today through to Friday.

Moderate seas are expected during today with waves peaking near 8.0ft. A deterioration in sea conditions is anticipated from tonight with waves up to 12.0ft by tomorrow, Wednesday. All sea users and people living near the coast are advised to be vigilant.

The public is advised to make the necessary preparations to secure life and property and to keep informed on this system by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.