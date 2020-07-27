WEATHER UPDATE: (6 AM, July 27): Tropical wave, likely to become tropical depression or storm, approaching

A tropical wave is expected to produce cloudiness, showers, which could be moderate to heavy at times, and thunderstorm activity across most of the island during today. A gradual improvement is expected during tonight. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during today.

Meanwhile, an active tropical wave with an area of low pressure located in the Central Tropical Atlantic has a high chance of development and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form within the next day or two. This system is projected to approach the area by late Wednesday into Thursday.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 7.0ft. All sea users and people living near the coast are advised to be vigilant as sea conditions are expected to deteriorate especially from Wednesday.

The public is advised to continue making necessary preparations to secure life and property and to keep informed on these systems by listening to further updates provided by the Meteorological Service.