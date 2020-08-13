WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM, Aug 13): Tropical Depression 11 expected to become tropical storm today; to affect Dominica from Saturday

A high-pressure system will be dominant across the area over the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness with a few showers is expected across the Lesser Antilles during the period. By tomorrow morning, a weak surface trough is expected to produce scattered showers mainly across the central portion of the island chain.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven, currently located over the Central Tropical Atlantic, is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The centre of TD No. 11 is expected to pass just to the north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. On its present track, the system is projected to begin affecting parts of the island chain from late Friday. An increase in shower and possible thunderstorm activity is expected across Dominica mainly from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Residents should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.