WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM, Aug 13): Tropical Depression 11 expected to become tropical storm today; to affect Dominica from Saturday

Dominica News Online - Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at 9:02 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A high-pressure system will be dominant across the area over the next 24 hours. Occasional cloudiness with a few showers is expected across the Lesser Antilles during the period. By tomorrow morning, a weak surface trough is expected to produce scattered showers mainly across the central portion of the island chain.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Eleven, currently located over the Central Tropical Atlantic, is expected to become a tropical storm later today. The centre of TD No. 11 is expected to pass just to the north of the Leeward Islands on Saturday. On its present track, the system is projected to begin affecting parts of the island chain from late Friday. An increase in shower and possible thunderstorm activity is expected across Dominica mainly from Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Residents should continue to monitor the progress of this system.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 7.0ft. Small craft operators and sea bathers, particularly on the east coast, should exercise caution.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available