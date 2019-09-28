WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM): Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Dominica News Online - Saturday, September 28th, 2019 at 11:19 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

A tropical wave is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across most of the island chain during today. By tonight, a high pressure system will gradually rebuild across the area.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. All users of the sea, particularly on the north and east coasts, are advised to exercise caution due swells generated by Hurricane Lorenzo during the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.