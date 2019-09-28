WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM): Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

A tropical wave is expected to produce occasional cloudiness with scattered showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms across most of the island chain during today. By tonight, a high pressure system will gradually rebuild across the area.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking near 8.0 feet. All users of the sea, particularly on the north and east coasts, are advised to exercise caution due swells generated by Hurricane Lorenzo during the next 24 hours.