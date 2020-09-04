WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 AM Sept 4): Tropical wave conditions to continue affecting Dominica

A tropical wave is expected to continue producing cloudy skies with scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms, across most of the island chain including Dominica, during today. People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks should exercise caution during today. A relative improvement in conditions can be expected by tonight.

An increase in dust haze concentration is expected over the next few days. People with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions to minimize complications.

Slight to moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft.