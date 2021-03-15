WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 PM, March 14): Increased cloudiness and scattered showers during next 24 hrs

A low to mid-level trough is expected to affect most of the Lesser Antilles during the next 24 hours. This is expected to maintain increased cloudiness and scattered showers across the central and southern portions of the island chain, including Dominica.

On Wednesday, a shearline is projected to produce an increase in moisture levels across the island.

Slight to moderate seas are anticipated during the next 48 hours with waves peaking to 5.0ft. However, an increase in northerly swells can be expected to affect the northern and western coasts on Wednesday.