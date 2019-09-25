WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 PM): Outlook for Dominica and the Lesser Antilles

Weak unstable conditions are expected to produce cloudiness, scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms mainly across the central and northern portions of the island chain during the next 12 to 24 hours. Thereafter, a high pressure system will gradually rebuild across the area.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Lorenzo is moving west north westward over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Lorenzo is expected to become a hurricane by tonight or Wednesday and is currently projected to remain over open water.

Rough seas generated by Karen are expected to persist during the next 12 to 18 with waves peaking between 8.0 to 10.0 feet. A small craft warning remains in effect for above normal seas. All users of the sea, particularly on the west coast, are advised to continue to exercise extreme caution.