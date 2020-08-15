WEATHER UPDATE (6:00 PM): Residents asked to be vigilant due to expected shower and thunderstorm activity

Unstable conditions can be expected across the island during the next 24 hours with Tropical Storm Josephine located about 160 miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands. Occasional cloudiness and a few showers, a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds can be expected during the period.

At 5 pm, Tropical Storm Josephine was located near 20.0 North latitude, 60.6 West longitude. On its present west-northwesterly track, the centre of the system is expected to continue to pass to the north of the Leeward Islands during the weekend. An increase in shower and possible thunderstorm activity can be expected across Dominica mainly from tonight into Sunday. Residents should continue to be vigilant.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking to 8.0ft. A small craft advisory is in effect for above normal seas. Small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution.