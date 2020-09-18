WEATHER UPDATE: (6:00 PM, Sep 17): Flood Watch for Dominica discontinued

A trough associated with Hurricane Teddy is expected to produce occasional cloudiness, a few scattered showers and a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms across the northern portion of the island chain during the next 24 hours. The FLOOD WATCH for Dominica has been discontinued at 6 pm and may be reinstated tomorrow, if conditions warrant.

Light and variable winds and relatively warm day and night-time temperatures can also be expected.

At 5 pm, now category 4 Hurricane Teddy was located about 575 miles northeast of the Lesser Antilles, moving north-westward at 13 mph. Based on its current location and projected track, this system is NOT expected to pose a direct threat to Dominica. However, residents should stay updated on weather information.

Swells associated with Teddy are expected to affect the eastern coastline during the next 24 to 36 hours with heights up to 10.0ft expected. A Small Craft Warning and High Surf Advisory is in effect. Small craft operators, particularly along the north, northeastern and eastern coastlines, should exercise extreme caution. Sea bathers are advised to stay out of the water.