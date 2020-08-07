WEATHER UPDATE (6:00PM Aug 6): Tropical wave conditions forecast for Dominica tonight

A tropical wave is expected to generate an increase in cloudiness, shower and possible thunderstorm activity across the island chain, including Dominica, during tonight into tomorrow morning. A gradual improvement in condition can be expected by tomorrow as the day progresses.

People in areas prone to flooding, landslides and falling rocks are advised to exercise caution during the passage of this wave.

By Saturday, another tropical wave is expected to affect mainly the southern Windward Islands.

Moderate seas are expected during the next 24 hours with waves peaking up to 7.0ft.